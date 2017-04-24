Here we go again! Another Fox News host, Sean Hannity, is being accused of sexual harassment. Debbie Schlussel, a Conservative commentator, attorney, blogger and frequent guest on the Fox News Channel, claims that Sean Hannity invited her to his hotel room during a book signing tour in Detroit. Schlussel made this accusation during a radio interview on the Pat Campbell Show of Tulsa, Oklahoma on Friday. She claims that after the invite, which she turned down, she was no longer requested as a guest on his TV or radio shows. Sean Hannity denies the accusations calling them ″100% false″. With Bill O′Reilly parting ways officially last week, one has to wonder what is next for the Fox News Channel?
Now, whether the allegations about O′Reilly were true or not, one thing that is certain is that the campaign against Fox News was highly organized. There was deliberate pressure by a Far-Left group, Sleeping Giants, to bombard social media with calls to contact FNC advertisers to end sponsoring ″The O′Reilly Factor″. Sleeping Giants started just after the 2016 elections in response to Donald Trump winning the presidential election. Their first target was the news website, Breitbart News. Another group, Color of Change, led by activist Rashad Robison, also targeted ′Factor′ advertisers. Bill O′Reilly claims that the allegations of sexual harassment against him are not true. FNC and he parted ways this past week after 20 years of building the cable news network to being the most watched.
Once again, just as I have said I am not a fan of Bill O′Reilly, neither am I a fan of Sean Hannity. Yes, like any stopped clock, he′s correct twice a day. Compared with the rest of the liars in the ′news′ industry, Hannity is certainly better than most. Seriously, last week we saw MSNBC hostess, Rachel Maddow, claim on air that the massive demonstrations in Caracas, Venezuela were against President Donald Trump, not Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. That is just utterly insane and completely irresponsible! On top of that, Maddow′s claim is a flat, outright LIE!!!
Today marks the new, prime-time-line-up on the Fox News Channel as Tucker Carlson takes over the 8pm, weekday time slot, followed by ″The Five″ at 9pm, Eastern. Eric Bolling, my favorite, is being replaced on ″The Five″ by Jesse Watters as Bolling begins his own, new show next Monday, May 1, at the 5pm hour. Sean Hannity will still be on at his usual 10pm time-slot, at least until we see how this latest scandal unfolds. Given the state of things over at FNC, I would not be surprised to see him suddenly take a ′vacation′. I don′t know what Hannity will have to say about all of this tonight, nor will I as I will be watching ″Better Call Saul″ instead.
For more REAL NEWS and views, follow Andrew Zarowny on Facebook, or on Twitter @mrcapitalist.
April 24th, 2017 at 9:17 am
If Hannity leaves who will be the official Trump apologist on Fox?
By the way, how is Tucker Carlson not punched in the nose on every interview? I am guessing it happened to him a lot growing up. I can’t watch ten minutes of him and can’t believe he gets ratings. What a tool.
Eric Bolling? Yeah, not so bad.
Jesse Watters? Amazing what passes for humor on the right, although if you are a middling comedian it is a wise choice. I mean, Greg Gutfield and Watters are simply not funny.
Dennis Miller, however, is still a capable comedian. Heck, I went to go see him many years ago and I rarely attend “concerts” by comedians.
Of course, I still contend that Miller’s migration to the right was a business decision, rather than being based on any real conviction. His star had faded and O’Reilly put him back on the map. Brilliant!
As I have always said, anger and outrage seem to work on the right; table pounding radio by Rush and Levin or any pundit on Fox as an example. It simply does not work for the left as evidenced by the paucity of any left wing radio.
Humor, and by extension smugness and condescension, are the effective tools of the left. I mean, I think I covered all the right wing comedians, although I suppose Tim Allen now qualifies to a certain degree and he is actually funny.
I don’t know why this is true, but as I have mentioned before, if someone handed me a radio show I would go hard right. Why? Because it is the only way to make money and it is rather easy to elicit rancor from the audience.
So what would be my first subject? Hmmm…”Hey, what about those Clintons, huh?” Yeah, that ought to do it.
Lastly, loved the recent think tank at the White House with Kid Rock, Palin and Nugent. I heard how they represented real middle class people. Ah, Kid Rock grew up rural rich (Dad owned a car dealership), Palin is a multimillionaire reality star and Nugent crapped his pants to avoid the war. Yeah, white trash royalty.
April 24th, 2017 at 10:31 am
This latest accusation is laughable. Hannity is squeaky clean and not stupid. Meanwhile Kid Rock, Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent appeared recently in the Oval Office with our glorious president, Donald J. Trump. These are great times America, and they are only getting greater!
April 25th, 2017 at 8:13 am
Anger and outrage, Buzz?
The only anger and outrage I’ve been seeing lately are all of the Hollywood Liberals and College Snowflakes burning, looting, rioting, starting fist fights and threatening the President.