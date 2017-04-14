Just a week after President Donald J. Trump ordered a flock of Navy Tomahawk cruise missiles to attack an air base in Syria, the U.S. Air Force dropped a GBU-43 MOAB in Afghanistan. The ′Massive Ordinance Air Burst′ weapon, is nicknamed the ′Mother Of All Bombs and has a blast zone a mile wide. It killed some 36 ISIS terrorists using a system of caves and tunnels in the Nangarhar Province along the border with northern Pakistan. The 21,600 pound weapon, however, is not our largest non-nuclear bomb. That honor goes to the GBU-57 MOP, Massive Ordinance Penetrator, which can borrow its way into hardened bunkers deep below the surface. This marks the first time that the MOAB was used in combat since developed in 2003.

The MOAB was dropped a week after a group of ISIS terrorists killed U.S. Army Green Beret, Staff Sergeant Mark De Alencar. Spring is typically when Taliban, Al Qaeda, and now, ISIS forces begin offensive operations in Afghanistan. While using the MOAB may be seen as ′over-kill′ for dealing with 3 dozen ISIS terrorists, the weapon literally causes a small earthquake, smashing caves and tunnels. The target was a former gem stone mine converted by ISIS in an operations base. The air-fuel explosive of the MOAB detonates just above the target in mid-air, creating an intense fireball and shockwave, which can suck all of the oxygen out of a target.

President Donald Trump was questioned about its use by reporters during a meeting with First Responders who helped in the Atlanta, I-85 overpass collapse. He alluded that he may not have had any say in its use. CNN reports that General John Nicholson, who commands US forces in Afghanistan, was the person who authorized using the MOAB for this mission. However, this appears to be the result of President Trump giving more authority to military commanders in prosecuting our wars against terrorists. Dropping the MOAB sends a clear message that ′the gloves are off′ and that we will no longer be pulling any punches as we did during the Barack Obama administration.

The GBU-43 MOAB is a direct descendant, technology-wise, of the Vietnam War era BLU-82, also known as the ′Daisy Cutter Bomb′. The BLU-82 was also an air-fuel weapon which weighed some 15,000 pounds and was used to blast away a hunk of jungle to allow for helicopters to land. Both the BLU-82 and the GBU-43 MOAB are delivered by the cargo plane, the Hercules C-130. Loaded onto a sled, the bomb is released from the aircraft′s rear door. A parachute drags the sled and bomb out of the plane and then the parachute is released. Obviously, the GBU-43 MOAB is more sophisticated in its targeting than a BLU-82. A GPS system controls the bomb′s fins directing it to precise coordinates.

