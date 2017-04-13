In case you haven′t heard this by now, given that the Main Stream Media is avoiding this story, former Trump advisor Carter Page was spied upon by the FBI using a FISA warrant issued last summer. The 90-day warrant was renewed several times, according to the Washington Post, which broke the news. According to Judge Andrew Napolitano of Fox News, such FISA warrants are not issued to monitor specific individuals, but to addresses which the government believes some form of espionage is underway. The threshold for issuing such warrants is extremely low, only about 0.3% are ever rejected by the FISA courts.

So, once again, we have more verification that President Donald Trump was correct when he tweeted that the Barack Obama administration was spying on his campaign and transition team. Add this to recent revelations about Susan Rice unmasking names of Trump advisors in classified reports on electronic surveillance, and statements made by Evelyn Farkas about many Obama staffers leaking those reports. The sum of these shapes up to vindicate Trump and to paint a picture of Obama using our nation′s intelligence services for domestic spying on political opponents. Something more akin to a Banana Republic than a bastion of democracy.

With Congress on its spring break, and with Trump launching missiles at Syria, The Media has basically dropped the Trump-Russia collusion story for the most part. Lawrence O′Donnell of MSNBC was trying to convince Rachel Maddow that the cruise missile strike was a ′Wag-The-Dog′ conspiracy to provide Trump with cover. That he was not in Putin′s pocket. But, judging from what we watched during Secretary of State Rex Tillerson′s visit to Moscow, I′d say its safe to say that relations with Russia are not the best these days. That President Trump is not a puppet of Vladimir Putin.

Of course, the US Senate will continue to investigate Russia trying to meddle in our elections, like they haven′t tried to do so before resulting in no investigations. Neither The Media nor Democrats are interested in investigating how Obama tried to meddle in elections abroad. Nobody seems to want to investigate how biased and slanted our own Media is in their deliberate efforts to meddle in our elections to help Hillary Clinton. Thus, the whole Russia-meddling story lies somewhere between comical and hypocrisy.

This latest news about the FBI using a FISA warrant on Carter Page does add to the vindication of President Donald Trump. The Barack Obama administration did utilize the Department of Justice and our intelligence services to smear and discredit the Trump campaign and administration. Which goes to show just how corrupt Obama and his henchmen were. What do you expect? They came out of Chicago! Illinois is a crooked state. One day, the totality of the criminality of the Obama regime will be exposed in full, from his ′Pay-for-Play′ days in Illinois through his abuse of power in the White House. I hope I′m still around when it is so I can say, ″I TOLD YOU SO!″

