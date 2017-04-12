The coolest show on TV is also the hottest! Like 2,000-degrees hot! Yes, ′Forged In Fire′ is back on the History Channel. The series which pits blacksmiths against each other in a $10,000 prize knife making competition returned last night with two, brand-new episodes, back-to-back. In the first episode, we had ′Judges Pick′ as all four judges on the show each selected a blade maker to return for another go. The two finalists then return to their home forges to recreate the West African Ida, a double-edged sword. The second episode returned to the normal format with three judges as four artisans first had to make knives using a chrome ball bearing and golf clubs as their material. The two finalists then moved on to make a pair of Deer Horn Knives, a Chinese martial arts weapon, at their home forges. So lets light the fire and get started!

Joining host Will Willis were judges Jason Knight, David Baker, Doug Marcaida and back from an absence, J. Neilson. Neilson suffered an injury in an accident a while ago and was replaced by Knight for the last season. Of the four returning competitors, Josh, Erin, Mareko and Dan, only Dan had won before. Josh and Mareko had been finalists but lost. Erin lost twice before from dumb mistakes, namely not complying with the contest parameters. But Dave Baker invited Erin back because he liked his style. Knight invited Josh, Neilson invited Dan and Marcaida invited Mareko, whose Roman Gladius sword in Season 1 came very close to winning except for issues with his handle.

In Round One, each blade smith is provided with a rod of high-carbon steel and had to pick from a selection of reclaimed ′urban steel′ to make a knife of their own choosing. The knife needed to have a blade length of 12-to-14 inches and an overall length not exceeding 22 inches. Dan selected a subway grate to use in making a Bush knife. Mareko selected a street sign to make his chef′s knife. Josh choose stairs from a fire escape to make a ′fighter′ knife. Erin picked a slice of railroad track to make a Bowie knife. The finished knives would be tested by chopping into some deer antlers, then slice through 10 apples.

After 3 hours of forging, shaping and grinding, the judges inspected the knives. These knives must be sharp and hardened by the ′quenching′ process, of heating the knife to a red-hot state then a quick cooling in a container of oil. The judges pointed out issues with each blade. Some had delaminations, cracks caused by layers of steel not fully welded together. But Erin had the biggest problem. Once again, he came up short, an inch too short for his blade. He had started out using too much steel and chopped off a bit too much. Erin was the first casualty of the night.

In Round Two, the smiths had another 3 hours to finish their knives, adding handles and cleaning up any warps or other problems. Dan had a bad warp caused from hammering and the quench during Round One. He tried straightening out his blade in a vise and the judges were growing concerned that he was damaging the knife. Josh spent a lot of time grinding away some delaminations, losing a lot of steel and strength. Mareko had some trouble fitting his handle and wound up just gluing most of it on with no pins to secure it.

After the 3 hours, the testing began. During the antler chop, everybody had damage to their blades. Dan and Josh had the most, losing a good deal of their edges. During the apple slice, Mareko′s knife did the best, followed by Josh, with both slicing through all 10 apples. Dan′s knife, however, only sliced through the first couple apples. Between the damage to his edge and the warp in the blade, Dan′s knife just couldn′t perform well. He got the boot from the judges.

So, Josh and Mareko were sent back to their home forges to make a West African Ida. They would have 5 days to complete their swords. The blade of the Ida had to be between 22-to-26 inches in length. Josh constructed his Ida in a fairly conventional way, essentially making it like one, long knife. Mareko took a different approach, making the handle an integral part of the weapon from his piece of steel. While he did cover it with wood, Mareko′s Ida was very solid.

Returning to face the judges, the Idas were tested, first in a ′Kill Test′ on a ballistic dummy. Both weapons did well, doing sufficient damage to cause mortal wounds. Next came the Sharpness Test of cutting through a ′Web of Ropes′. Josh′s Ida did very well here. Finally came the Strength Test of chopping through a stack of four cow femur bones. Josh blew through two bones completely, but his blade suffered considerable damage. Mareko′s sword only smashed through one bone. It picked up a slight bend, but the edge was in good shape. It was a tough call for the judges but Mareko was awarded the victory and $10,000.

In the next episode, we meet four new smiths whom have never competed before. Steve, who is a professional ′medium′ (to which Dave Baker said ″I′m a large″), Thor, Dustin and Nick. Nick is sort of a performing blacksmith who puts on shows for the public. This guy is a riot and calls himself, ′The Red Troll′. They are each given a chromium ball bearing of 5120 steel, some pretty strong stuff. However, they must also incorporate metal from some old golf clubs. Dustin and Steve opt to make a standard ′Camp knife′, Thor a Bowie and Nick goes for a Nordic Seax. Steve and Nick decide to use the heads of some irons and make a sandwich billet with the ball bearing steel in the middle. Dustin uses some putter heads to make the knife′s tang, forge welding it to the stronger steel blade. Thor tries using the shafts in his knife, which are some fairly weak steel.

During Round One, everyone is having problems. Just dealing with trying to work with a big ball bearing is hard enough. If you don′t heat it thoroughly enough while hammering to reshape it into a bar, then you can weaken the steel. Nick seems to be having the easiest time, due to his many years of experience. He′s quite the clown, too, talking and singing to himself while he works. He has the judges in stitches! Thor and Dustin seem to be having the most problems. The point of junction, where the blade and tang materials are welded together, is very thin on Dustin’s knife. Thor beats on his steel when its too cold and winds up busting the blade tip off with just minutes left. He uses an arc welder to put it back on.

The judges inspect the work and deliberate. They decide early on that Nick and Steve will continue into Round Two. So they give the knives from Thor and Dustin a much closer look. In the end, they decide to boot Thor as his tip is a shaky thing. Round Two gives everyone a chance to fix problems as they finish their weapons. Dustin uses this opportunity to try to make a very sturdy handle, reinforcing the thing junction with some carbon fiber and epoxy. The smiths must incorporate some remaining item from their golf bags into the handle. Both Steve and Nick use the hollow shafts of golf clubs as lanyard pins. Dustin pries off the steel bottom of a driver head and uses that as a butt cap for his handle.

The first test for the knives is a Log Chop, where each knife gets ten whacks at wooden ′par marker′ from a golf course. Doug Marcaida doesn′t like the shape of Steve′s handle as he finds it too smooth and narrow. Nick also is told that his handle is not firm enough. But both knives are sharp. Marcaida then tests Dustin′s knife and the thin junction gives way, cracking the handle. There is no point in further testing as Dustin′s knife has failed structurally. So, Nick and Steve are sent home. They will have 5 days to make a pair of Chinese deer horn knives. These are pretty cool looking weapons, but both competitors seem disappointed that they won′t be making swords.

Nick has problems. First, he catches a really bad cold! Secondly, he is having trouble forge welding two crescent blades together to make his deer horn knives. He experiments and comes up with a possible solution. Meanwhile, Steve opts to splitting a bar of steel to make his ′deer horns′. This seems to be going well until he quenches his weapons on Day 4. He discovers a nasty crack that goes right through the blade. Steve has just one day to start all over and make something for the judges!

The judges begin with the ′Kill Test′. Doug Marcaida will use the deer horn knives to carve up a pig carcass. I have to say that watching Marcaida in action is a real treat. This guy has the moves! Steve′s 1-Day wonders do fine enough to earn the patented Doug Marcaida seal of approval, ″It…, will KILL!″ Doug then tears up the next pig with Nick′s weapons. I mean TEAR UP! These babies are sharp! Marcaida shreds this pig with great finesse. ″It…, will KILL!!!″ Doug then goes through the motions of attacking a leather ballistic bag with both sets of weapons in the Sharpness Test. Steve′s weapons lacerate the bag, but Nick′s cuts it up effectively. Finally, we have the Strength Test, where one knife is placed on each end of a contraption which mechanically swings a wooden pole with 2,000 pounds of force. Steve′s knives survive the test. Nick′s knives slice the poles due to their sharpness!

There is no arguing this one. Nick is declared the winner and gets a check for $10,000! Despite being made in just one day, Steve did an admirable job with his deer horn knives. But there were issues with the handles and the sharpness of the edges. Nick, The Red Troll, won this competition fair and square. Spoilers for next week′s episode of ′Forged In Fire′ show somebody being hauled away in an ambulance! Oh-oh! If I had a choice between Mareko′s West African Ida and Nick′s Deer Horn Knives, I′d have to go with Nick′s product. In a Zombie Apocalypse, a pair of rippers like them would be just the thing to have! Especially for close-quarter, in-door fighting scenarios while you forage for food and other goodies.

For more REAL NEWS and views, follow Andrew Zarowny on Facebook, or on Twitter @mrcapitalist.