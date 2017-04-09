So, first, Hillary Clinton blamed FBI Director James Comey for her loss in the 2016 presidential election. Then, she blamed Julian Assange and WikiLeaks. Then she blamed Russian hackers colluding with the Trump campaign. Now, Hillary Clinton is also blaming college graduate, White women for misogyny. I have to wonder what excuse she will give next? Hillary Clinton is starting to sound like the old ″Monty Python′s Flying Circus″ sketch about ′The Spanish Inquisition′! Noooooobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!

″Our chief weapon is surprise, and fear, are our two chief weapons. Our two weapons are fear, surprise and ruthless efficiency, are our three chief weapons. Our three chief weapons are fear, surprise, ruthless efficiency, a fanatical devotion to the Pope, are our four chief weapons. Our 4 chief weapons are surprise, fear, ruthless efficiency, fanatical devotion to the Pope and nice red uniforms″

Yes, Hillary Clinton has gone off the deep end into total insanity. She has literally become a comic caricature of herself. Hillary still refuses, like most of her followers, to accept the reality that she just plain stank as a candidate. Hillary was uninspiring and had no message to rally around. ″I′m With Her″? Yeah, right! Forget about all of her corruption and hypocrisy. She was simply the worst possible candidate the Democratic Party could field against Donald Trump. Maybe she could have beaten Jeb Bush or Ted Cruz, but ′never Trump′!

Oh, Hillary Clinton still has many true believers. Some of them may even be college-educated, White women. Take for example none other than Carole Radziwill, one of the stars of the Reality TV show, ″The Real Housewives of New York City″. Radziwill is a widower, her late husband having been an ABC news producer and nephew to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. She also worked for ABC News as a ′journalist′. In 2006, she began writing a column for ″Glamour Magazine″ called ″Lunch Date″. In 2011, she joined the cast of RHONYC.

Believe it or not, that show just started its 9th season this week where we learn that Carole Radziwill is very much invested in the Hillary Clinton campaign. Obviously, the show takes us back to before the November elections. We see Carole driving the other housewives crazy with her dedication to the cause of Hillary Clinton. She even has a chew toy of Donald Trump for her pet dog to bite. In an upcoming episode, we see Carole have a heated exchange with Ramona Singer over the election, where Radziwill claims to have a superior position on current events due to her years as a ′journalist′. Even Bethany Frankel gets agitated, telling Carole that she is ″down the rabbit hole″ for Hillary.

I can hardly wait to see if they have an episode where we get to watch Carole become mentally unglued as the elections results roll in. Now THAT would be ′Must-See-TV′! Such would bring back happy memories of that glorious night when the Elitists were handed Hillary Clinton′s head in defeat at the large, strong hands of Donald J. Trump. I may even make some popcorn for that night of television.

Hillary Clinton is simply bat-sh*t crazy with her latest excuse that college-educated, White women were moved by misogyny as a reason why she lost the 2016 election. She apparently expected that 100% of such women would vote for her. However, it was closer to 60% if that. Misogyny had little to do with her loss on election night. Just as we have seen in exit polling data that James Comey, Wikileaks, and Russian hackers had no significance in altering the election outcome. Hillary Rodham Clinton only has herself to blame for her loss.

