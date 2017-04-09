Over 40 people are dead and more than 60 wounded after two, Coptic Christian churches in Egypt were bombed on this Palm Sunday, 2017. The Islamic State, also known as ISIS or ISIL, have claimed responsibility for these terrorist attacks. Both attacks occurred in northern Egypt, one at St. George′s Church in Tanta and the other at St. Mark′s Cathedral in Alexandria. These attacks took place just days after Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi met with President Donald J. Trump at the White House in Washington, DC. Coptic Christians have suffered greatly ever since the Mubarak regime was ousted in Egypt. Many churches were burned and bombed while the Muslim Brotherhood ran the country. However, even after they were kicked out of office, the Coptics remain as targets for Islamic extremists.

Just last December, a Coptic church in Cairo was bombed, killing 28 Christians. Since February, many Christians have fled areas like northern Sinai where the Egyptian government is battling ISIS. Today′s bombings are a continuation of the violence which has plagued Egypt for years following the ′Arab Spring′, bolstered by Hillary Clinton and the Barack Obama administration.

The attack at St. George′s Church happened during mass services in a pew near the altar. Most of the dead and wounded are accounted for there, including many children. At St. Mark′s Cathedral, the bombing took place later, after services were completed. Christians were leaving the cathedral after hearing mass from the Coptic Pope, Tawadros II, who had already left the building. Some 13 Christian were killed and another 21 injured from this bombing.

Just this past Friday, Catholic Archbishop of Egypt Emmanuel had stated that Egypt was safe pending a planned visit by Pope Francis. The leader of the Catholic Church was scheduled to meet with Pope Tawaros II, as well as President Sisi and the Grand Imam of Al Azhar during a visit starting on April 28. A statement from the Vatican sends condolences for today′s tragedy, however, it is unclear if Pope Francis will change his plans due to the security risks.

Clearly, today′s terrorist attack of the bombing of two Coptic Christian churches in Egypt on this Palm Sunday, 2017, shows that the Islamic State is still capable of violence. On Friday, an ISIS-inspired truck attack killed at least 4 people in Stockholm, Sweden when a man hijacked a beer truck and plowed it into a crowded store. This followed another vehicle attack in London, England, killing 5 people. Even while US-led forces prepare to mount a ground assault on the ISIS capital of Raqqa in northern Syria, the Islamic State still has a long and deadly reach.

