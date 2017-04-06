With a long ′Spring Break′ looming on Capitol Hill, we will see a final showdown today in the U.S. Senate. The confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court must take place Friday is he is to take his seat upon the bench when the next session begins. Senate Democrats are mostly united in blocking his confirmation, forcing Senate Republicans to consider using the ′Nuclear Option′ to pass the Gorsuch vote with just a simple majority. Former Senator Harry Reid threw away the 60-vote threshold for lower court appointments when he exercised the nuclear option. Now, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell must rally support to do likewise with Neil Gorsuch.

Senate Democrats are angry over Republicans blocking Barack Obama from filling the SCOTUS seat left empty after the death of Justice Antoine Scalia. Mind you, Obama was in his last year as president and lame ducks historically refrain from making such appointments. This is why the 2016 elections were so important. Whoever was going to be elected would fill at least one seat on the Supreme Court, if not two or three. Democrats believed that Donald Trump was so unelectable that not only would they keep control of the White House, but also reclaim the Senate and reduce the Republican majority in the House of Representatives.

But, this ′doomsday′ scenario failed to happen. Not only did Hillary Clinton lose to Donald Trump, but Democrats made little progress in winning seats in the nation′s legislature. Democrats still hold enough seats in the Senate to effect a filibuster to block any votes needing 60 or more to pass. This was a major reason for the way the ′Repeal and Replace Obamacare′ bill was drafted as it was in the House to sidestep the need for 60 votes.

Judge Neil Gorsuch, while praised by many Conservative groups, is actually quite ′Mainstream′ when you look at his record of court decisions. About a third of his rulings were such tat supported more Liberal views of The Law. Yet, Democrats oppose Judge Gorsuch primarily because, like Scalia, Gorsuch is not an ′Activist Judge′. He believes that the Judicial Branch should interpret The Law, not write it, as per the US Constitution. Gorsuch recognizes that writing laws is the responsibility of the Legislative Branch. Democrats, however, believe that tyranny should be exercised by all three branches of government.

Will Sen. Mitch McConnell push the button and use the ′Nuclear Option′ today to begin the final confirmation vote for Neil Gorsuch on the Senate Floor? My guess is yes as he has little choice in the matter. President Donald Trump needs a win on Capitol Hill and filling Scalia′s seat on the U.S. Supreme Court is vital for the entire Republican Party. They have to come together on this one! A couple of Democrat Senators will also vote for Gorsuch, giving at least the illusion of a ′bipartisan′ vote. Given how many Senate Democrats are up for reelection in 2018 in states which President Trump carried, you would think that they would likewise vote for Gorsuch just to avoid a use of the ′Nuclear Option′. Especial since a couple of other Justices are likely to die or retire while Trump is in office. Gorsuch is the wrong person to waste Senate tradition for. This is just another example of how the Democratic Party was gone too far to the Left and are endangering their own future.

For more REAL NEWS and views, follow Andrew Zarowny on Facebook, or on Twitter @mrcapitalist.