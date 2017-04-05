It all started rather innocuously when Fox News host Bill O′Reilly posted a tweet on Twitter ″CNN Don Lemon refuses to cover Susan Rice story.″ Lemon then tweets back, ″False. I did not refuse to cover the story. But I did cover your sexual harassment allegations. Did you?″ Woah! The New York Times has recently been attacking Bill O′Reilly with allegations that Fox News and its parent company, News Corp., have paid out some $11 Million dollars to settle with five women who claim to have been sexually harassed by O′Reilly. Some of these claims go back many years.

For us fans of ′The Spectacle′, this dust-up between O′Reilly and Lemon has it all! Namely political intrigue and sex scandals. Ideal ′news candy′ to be savored and consumed. I have often referred to Bill O′Reilly as ″Lord Haw-Haw″, after the infamous propagandist from Nazi Germany. O′Reilly is not a ′Conservative′ as such, but feigns as a ′Traditionalist′. His new book plays on this, titled, ″Old School″. O′Reilly is basically a defender of The Establishment. He sees nothing wrong with our society or its foundations.

Over at CNN, Don Lemon has shown that he′ll go to any lengths to scrape together an audience. Including pushing a hypothesis that Malaysian Flight 370 was swallowed up by a mini-black-hole. I′m not sure if Stephen Hawkings would agree with that one? But Lemon holds the line for CNN′s core audience of Liberal viewers. Last night, he had a panel of some 7 or 8 people on all at the same time trash-talking any facts about how Susan Rice was unmasking the names of Trump Team people ′swept up′ during ′incidental electronic surveillance′. This, even after she essentially admitted to unmasking those names yesterday during an interview with Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC. However, Rice denied that she leaked any names and that her reasons to unmasked the names was not politically motivated.

Stories about sexual harassment at Fox News have been increasing ever since Gretchen Carlson made her claims about former boss Roger Ailes. Andrea Tantaros, Julie Roginsky and others have followed suit. Even Megyn Kelly made some allegations about Ailes. So the New York Times has launched a campaign against Bill O′Reilly citing allegations made by a former contributor, Wendy Walsh. She claims that O′Reilly told her that he could arrange for her career to advance if she accommodated him. That is not an exact quote, but I am being polite in my summary.

So who will win this Twitter War between Bill O′Reilly and Don Lemon? Does it really matter? In terms of feeding ′The Spectacle′, it doesn′t, as it will feast either way. In the long run, Fox News will win over CNN as the Susan Rice story has actual facts and evidence behind it. CNN is invested in the Trump-Russia collusion story which is going nowhere and will eventually bottom out. CNN will have no choice but to cover the Susan Rice story as more information comes out.

As for Don Lemon going ′nuclear′, raising the sexual harassment issue on Bill O′Reilly, the jury is out on that one. O′Reilly has faced such allegations before and still survives. However, this time he may not be so lucky. According to the NY Times, a whole bunch of advertisers have been fleeing from O′Reilly′s show. This is nothing new for Fox News, as you Glenn Beck fans may recall. Don ′Black Hole′ Lemon is not an institution at CNN. Bill O′Reilly is at Fox News. He′s not going to go until he decides to leave on his own. Which, he has started to prepare for. The success of his books and ′docu-dramas′ based upon them have opened the door for O′Reilly to leave the front of the camera and produce shows of his own. There is no doubt that Fox News is grooming several people to take over O′Reilly′s time slot, such as Greg Gutfeld or Eric Bolling, to name a few.

Meanwhile, we fans of ′The Spectacle′ can sit back and watch the fur fly as Bill O′Reilly and Don Lemon duke it out. It could make for some good TV ratings. As they said in ″Network″, ″Maybe a 50-share, at least!″

For more REAL NEWS and views, follow Andrew Zarowny on Facebook, or on Twitter @mrcapitalist.