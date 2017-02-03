Breitbart News technology editor Milo Yiannopoulos was forced to cancel a speaking engagement at UC Berkeley after a riot broke out last night. There were numerous assaults on supporters of Milo and President Donald Trump by an angry mob of Far-Left, Liberal hooligans. Fires were started by the mob and several businesses were vandalized. Yet, the campus police did nothing, even while being pelted with rocks and bricks. No arrests were made, even against those who assaulted others with violent attacks, including pepper spraying. The reaction from President Donald Trump was a tweet on Twitter about perhaps withholding federal funds from the college. Yiannopoulos criticized the school, where once the ′Free Speech′ movement began for preventing him from exercising his free speech.
The UC Berkeley riot is just the latest in a long series of violent responses by Far-Left groups against anyone who questions ′Political Correctness′ or the many lies promoted by Liberals. Milo Yiannopoulos is a well known gay, Libertarian who supported the election of President Donald J. Trump. A British subject, Milo has been acting the PC culture for years as well as other ′Progressive′ causes, demonstrating how they are, in fact, regressive! He was recently banned from Twitter after some comments about the ′manly′ appearance of actress-comedian Leslie Jones.
Liberals are hypocrites, as well as liars. They believe that they have the right to say whatever they want, even statements like those recently by Madonna about wanting to ″blow up the White House″. However, if anyone has a contrary viewpoint to theirs, such people must be shouted down or outright prohibited from speaking at all. We see this especially in the abortion issue, where Liberals think that the voiceless infants should have no one to speak on their behalf to stop the slaughter of innocents.
UC Berkeley has long been a home for those who think violent rioting is a good idea. Their latest riot against Milo Yiannopoulos yesterday shows that the campus authorities continue to turn a blind eye on such behavior. University leaders are complicit by their lack of action to defend the right of free speech. This just goes to show how higher education in America has degenerated. President Donald Trump would do well in withholding federal funds from schools which allow this to happen. Taxpayer dollars should not be funding the violent behavior of Far-Left, Liberal loons. Some hard labor in prison may teach them to respect the right of free speech for all!
February 3rd, 2017 at 10:35 am
Reminds me of the 1920’s and 1930’s in Nazi Germany. The leftist have never left. They grow old die and contaminate the youth from producers who pay for everything. Leftists do not reproduce they abort their young and prey on the youth of hard working producers. Most of these useful idiots are paid to riot. I wonder if any of these rioters are students who pay their own bills or rich board kids who mammy and daddy and or George Soros fund.
February 3rd, 2017 at 1:42 pm
Do “Liberals” really believe that speakers should be driven off campus by violent riots?
Got any evidence to support that? I am curious what liberal organization favors denying speech rights to right-wing loons?
The ACLU is one of the most prominant liberal outfits dealing with free speech issues. What does the ACLU think about free speech for right-wing loons?
February 3rd, 2017 at 5:57 pm
So let’s cut the university funding. Yeah, that’s the ticket.
February 4th, 2017 at 7:30 am
I’m glad you agree, Buzz! Maybe there is hope for you, yet!
Hah-Hah!
February 4th, 2017 at 12:58 pm
You do realize this worked out well for everyone, do you not?
The people booking Milo got the exact reaction they wanted. In fact, it probably exceeded their wildest expectations as they were on television for more than a few days.
Now Milo can get back to his racism and torment of Leslie Jones. I wish he had the guts to confront her personally as I think she could take him
It is hard to get tossed off Twitter, but this jackass managed to do so.
So how long before people realize that Steve Bannon has his arm up Trump’s back is working him like a puppet? Additionally, shouldn’t the senior council in the White House have the self respect to find a barber for a shave and a haircut and maybe get his cheap suit pressed?
Did anyone listen to the excerpts of his radio show they played the other day? They were to the right of Rush and he somehow is running the country? What does it take for those on the right to be embarrassed by this cabal.