Breitbart News technology editor Milo Yiannopoulos was forced to cancel a speaking engagement at UC Berkeley after a riot broke out last night. There were numerous assaults on supporters of Milo and President Donald Trump by an angry mob of Far-Left, Liberal hooligans. Fires were started by the mob and several businesses were vandalized. Yet, the campus police did nothing, even while being pelted with rocks and bricks. No arrests were made, even against those who assaulted others with violent attacks, including pepper spraying. The reaction from President Donald Trump was a tweet on Twitter about perhaps withholding federal funds from the college. Yiannopoulos criticized the school, where once the ′Free Speech′ movement began for preventing him from exercising his free speech.

The UC Berkeley riot is just the latest in a long series of violent responses by Far-Left groups against anyone who questions ′Political Correctness′ or the many lies promoted by Liberals. Milo Yiannopoulos is a well known gay, Libertarian who supported the election of President Donald J. Trump. A British subject, Milo has been acting the PC culture for years as well as other ′Progressive′ causes, demonstrating how they are, in fact, regressive! He was recently banned from Twitter after some comments about the ′manly′ appearance of actress-comedian Leslie Jones.

Liberals are hypocrites, as well as liars. They believe that they have the right to say whatever they want, even statements like those recently by Madonna about wanting to ″blow up the White House″. However, if anyone has a contrary viewpoint to theirs, such people must be shouted down or outright prohibited from speaking at all. We see this especially in the abortion issue, where Liberals think that the voiceless infants should have no one to speak on their behalf to stop the slaughter of innocents.

UC Berkeley has long been a home for those who think violent rioting is a good idea. Their latest riot against Milo Yiannopoulos yesterday shows that the campus authorities continue to turn a blind eye on such behavior. University leaders are complicit by their lack of action to defend the right of free speech. This just goes to show how higher education in America has degenerated. President Donald Trump would do well in withholding federal funds from schools which allow this to happen. Taxpayer dollars should not be funding the violent behavior of Far-Left, Liberal loons. Some hard labor in prison may teach them to respect the right of free speech for all!

For more REAL NEWS and views, follow Andrew Zarowny on Facebook, or on Twitter @mrcapitalist.