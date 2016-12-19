The Electoral College will vote today to complete the 2016 Presidential Election. In state capitols nationwide, as well as in the District of Columbia, they will gather to vote. Under the U.S. Constitution, the Electoral College holds its election on the first Monday after the second Wednesday of December. Last month, President-Elect Donald J. Trump won 306 Electoral College votes and defeated Hillary Rodham Clinton, who received only 232. The fewest number of Electoral College votes for a Democratic Party candidate since 1988. But, her supporters have been very busy threatening Republican Party members to not vote for Donald Trump. Many GOP members of the Electoral College have even received death threats.

The lying fools in The Media have been playing up a possible revolt. However, so far, only one GOP Electoral College voter from Texas has declared that he will not vote for Trump. Hillary Clinton would need 37 GOP voters to switch and vote for her. Some 20 Democratic Party voters have said that they would be willing to switch to another GOP candidate other than Trump, but none has come forward. Even if enough switch their votes to where neither Hillary nor Trump reached 270 votes, the decision would be made by the House of Representatives, where each state would have one vote, which is surely going to go for Trump. The Senate would then elect the Vice President.

There has been a deliberate, well-funded campaign to attack the Electoral College by Democratic Party supporters. Even a bunch of idiots from Hollywood, like Martin Sheen, have been involved. Former Obama White House staffer, Van Jones, who currently works on CNN, has been directing some of the campaign against the Electoral College. A public relations company Jones owns is representing the fool in Texas, who turns out to have lied about his background. This has raised questions into how each state party chooses voters for the Electoral College.

The Founding Fathers created the Electoral College to select our presidents. Initially, there was no popular vote at all. The basic purpose of the Electoral College is to empower individual states regardless of their populations. Otherwise, the larger states would have all of the power. Those who think we should abandon the Electoral College and just use the popular vote to elect a president run into the same problem. Candidates would then spend all of their time and money campaigning in states like New York, California, Texas and Florida. The rest of the country would be ignored.

Many argue that the Electoral College is unfair and does not represent the will of the people. But, these dissenters forget that we are called the ″United States″. That we are a federation of individual states, each with their own, independent ways, methods and constitutions. Donald Trump not only won more states, but also more counties. Of some 3,000 counties, Trump won nearly 2,700. He even turned about 200 that had voted for Barack Obama in 2012.

The Democratic Party has been making plenty of excuses in their effort to deflect blaming Hillary Clinton for why they lost. For example, they claimed first that it was the memo by FBI Director James Comey that changed the elections outcome. However, the Real Clear Politics average of polls showed Hillary Clinton at 48% just prior to Comey′s memo. On Election Day, she got 48.2% of the popular vote. So much for that argument! Which also ties into the Russian hacking argument being made lately. The same numbers also apply to when WikiLeaks began releasing emails from John Podesta and other Hillary staffers.

No, Hillary Clinton lost for reasons which the Democrats do not care to acknowledge. She was a bad candidate with a lot of baggage. Barack Obama did not help her either with his failed presidency. It has been recently reported that many Democrats on Capitol Hill are actually quite taken with Donald Trump! Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), has stated that just in the past month, he has had more and longer conversations with Trump than he has with Obama over the past 8 years. Other U.S. politicians, as well as foreign leaders and diplomats, say the same thing! Donald Trump is a ′People Person′, a positive, refreshing change to the aloof, professorial Obama. During his transition period, Trump is talking with anyone and everyone, whereas Obama is just a selfish prick.

So, there is no doubt that the Electoral College will vote for Donald Trump and make his presidential victory official. Voting begins at 10am in many states. Despite death threats from some sore losers and other lunatics who support Hillary Clinton, the Electoral College will decide that Donald J. Trump is our 45th President of the United States of America. The days of phony hope and change from Barack and Michelle Obama will shortly end. Donald Trump will provide us with REAL HOPE and REAL CHANGE as he works to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

For more REAL NEWS and views, follow Andrew Zarowny on Facebook, or on Twitter @mrcapitalist.